Asia Stocks to Start Mixed After Risk Assets Gain: Markets Wrap

A lack of fresh impetus left Asian stocks set for a mixed start after an apparent easing of trade tensions between the U.S. and China triggered a buoyant session for global equities and a renewed vigor in favor of risk appetite.

With little in the way of fresh leads, futures on equity indexes in Japan and Australia were little changed. Stocks from Tokyo to New York advanced on Tuesday as the presidents of the world’s two biggest economies exchanged conciliatory remarks on trade. WTI crude climbed above $65 a barrel, and Brent futures reached their highest level in more than three years. Treasuries fell with the dollar.

Attention now turns away from geopolitics, back to the strength of U.S. economic growth and the inflation outlook. Then later this week the U.S. earnings season gets underway with bank heavyweights from JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Citigroup Inc. reporting first-quarter profits. Volatility is retreating in equity and bond markets after a shaky start to the year that’s tested assumptions of synchronized global economic growth.

Elsewhere, European government bonds edged lower, while the single currency rose after somewhat hawkish remarks by a European Central Bank official. Facebook Inc. shares rose as chief Mark Zuckerberg testified on Capitol Hill.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Inc. chief executive officer, testifies. Source: Bloomberg

Here’s what is coming up this week:

China CPI and PPI data due following PPI out of Japan.

Zuckerberg continues to testify at two Congressional hearings Tuesday and Wednesday. U.S. CPI data and FOMC minutes due Wednesday.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. report first-quarter earnings Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average were flat relative to where the cash market closed in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index were little changed.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2 percent.

The S&P 500 Index rose 1.7 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 percent to the lowest in two weeks.

The Japanese yen was at 107.20 per dollar.

The euro was little changed at $1.2354.

The pound was flat at $1.4176.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 2.80 percent.

Commodities

Gold was little changed at $1,339.57 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 3.3 percent to $65.51 a barrel.

