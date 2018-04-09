charted
U.S. Investors Desert European Equities
The region’s stock gains fail to deter withdrawals from a $19 billion exchange-traded fundBy
Two weeks of gains in European stocks have done little to boost confidence for the market among U.S. investors. They’ve pulled money from a $19 billion exchange-traded fund tracking the region’s equities for a fifth straight week, the longest streak in almost two years. Through Friday the Stoxx Europe 600 Index had lost 3.7 percent this year, more than the S&P 500 Index’s 2.6 percent decline.
