The Reason Facebook Won't Offer a Paid Option

During Facebook Inc.'s latest crisis, an idea has resurfaced for trying to make the social network less harmful and creepy: Give people the option to pay for an advertising-free version.

Members of Congress might ask Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about this idea in back-to-back grilling sessions this week. Switching to a paid subscription model is on the list of questions Bloomberg Gadfly and Bloomberg View suggested to members of Congress for Zuckerberg's coming hearings.

The idea has obvious appeal, and it's not new. Critics of the company have said the root cause of Facebook's repeated controversies is a business model that gives Facebook an incentive to collect as much information about people as possible to give advertisers ever more finely tuned tools to harness that data to pitch to their customers or potential ones. Facebook's ad system is one of the most effective business models ever created for the internet, but it may be rotten at the core.

The Power of 'Free' Even the world's most popular subscription services have a fraction of Facebook's more than 2 billion monthly users Data the companies and estimate by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (for Amazon Prime); graphic by Bloomberg Gadfly

And in principle, the math works if Facebook gets a small percentage of users to pay. If the company charged $7 a month to people in the U.S. and Canada and kept its roughly 237 million monthly users in those countries, that would make up for the $19.5 billion in advertising revenue that Facebook generated from those two countries. Netflix costs more than that.

Some of Facebook's toughest critics, including the technology investor Roger McNamee, have suggested that Facebook should become available only to those who pay. He and others make a persuasive, financially viable argument that a root of Facebook ills is the advertising-based business model that has been the foundation of the internet and that the best approach is to ditch it entirely. I don't think Facebook would change, but it can work.

I want to address what is more of a halfway measure: A subscription option for some and free (with ads) for others. Zuckerberg and Facebook's operating chief, Sheryl Sandberg, have said in recent interviews that many of Facebook's 2 billion users couldn't afford to pay. But that's not the real reason Facebook can't offer a subscription option to people who want it. If Facebook gave some people the option to pay and ditch the highly targeted social network advertising, it would break the company's lucrative business model.

The secret to Facebook's success (and Google's) is the mastery of the type of precision ads for which there is a measurable goal. If I see an ad on Facebook prompting me to buy a novelty gift, and then I click on that ad and purchase the item, the advertiser and Facebook know that the ad achieved a result. Many of Facebook's ads and those tied to Google's web search results belong to this category of "direct response" ads, and they have made up the majority of digital advertising.

Ad Machine Facebook generates 98 percent of its revenue from advertising, and most of those sales come from affluent countries Source: Bloomberg; graphic by Bloomberg Gadfly

It's difficult to quantify the financial impact if Facebook started to collect less data, or if the subscription option removed its ability to target ads at vast swaths of its audience. But it wouldn't be good. Precision ads don't work if there's less precision. Michael Nathanson of the investment research firm MoffettNathanson estimated recently that 75 percent of Facebook's millions of advertisers are direct response advertisers and small-to-medium-sized companies. Those advertisers make Facebook a key part of their customer-acquisition arsenal because Facebook ads work. That's why they're willing to pay higher and higher effective ad prices, and that's why Facebook generated 50 percent operating profit margins last year.

Facebook ads work because of both the mass reach of the social network and pinpoint targeting using honed data. If even a swath of people opt out of ads -- particularly the people in rich countries like the U.S. -- the ad system doesn't work anymore.

I believe Zuckerberg and Facebook want to ensure their digital hangouts accentuate positive uses of digital communications, including organizing for social good and helping users feel more connected to people like them all over the world. And a subscription option is the kind of feel-good proposal that seems as if it would make Facebook a smaller but less garbage-filled collection of humanity without requiring a wholesale change.

The problem is, Facebook and its advertising-based business model are inextricably linked. Facebook could opt to cut off the head and go to a system based entirely on subscriptions. But a halfway measure doesn't work.

