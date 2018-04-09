Russia Says Israel Carried Out Missile Attack on Syrian Base

Israeli aircraft carried out an attack on an airbase in Syria early Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed, shifting suspicion away from the U.S. after President Donald Trump vowed retaliation for a reported chemical weapons attack.

Israel, which has targeted arms convoys in Syria dozens of times, had no comment, as is its custom. While Israel has maintained a policy of largely staying out of the civil war that’s been raging on its northern frontier, it has claimed the right to take action against activities by Iran and its proxies that threaten its security.

Russia said two Israeli planes attacked the Al Tiyas, or T-4, military base from Lebanese airspace before dawn. Three missiles hit their targets and five others were shot down by Syrian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. Russia’s military is backing the Syrian government and helped turn the tide of war in President Bashar al-Assad’s favor.

Syria’s official Sana news agency said eight missiles were intercepted, adding there were casualties. At least 14 people, including Iranians, were killed in the attack, Sky News Arabia reporting, citing the opposition-aligned Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The T-4 base is the same facility the Israeli military said Iran used on Feb. 10 to launch a drone that penetrated Israeli air space. At that time, Israel said Iran and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps’ elite Quds Force “for some time have been operating the T-4 Air Base in Syria next to Palmyra, with support from the Syrian military and with permission from the Syrian regime,” the Times of Israel website reported.

