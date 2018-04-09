Russian Corporate Bonds Get Hammered After Fresh U.S. Sanctions

New Polyus bonds fall more than 16 cents, yield almost doubles

Sharp falls in notes linked to people on new sanctions list

Russian corporate bonds are getting hit amid a selloff in notes from firms tied to the billionaires who were added to the U.S. sanctions list late Friday. The MICEX Corporate Bond Index dropped the most since early January, slumping along with the country’s equities.

Here’s a selection of some of the biggest bond moves: