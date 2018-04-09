Russia's Richest Lose $16 Billion in Selloff Over U.S. Sanctions

It was a painful day to be a Russian billionaire.

The combined net worth of the country’s wealthiest people fell by $16 billion Monday -- erasing all of their year-to-year gains -- following last week’s U.S.-imposed sanctions.

All but one of the 27 Russian tycoons listed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index lost money, led by Siberian nickel miner Vladimir Potanin, whose fortune declined $2.25 billion. Lukoil PJSC Chief Executive Officer Vagit Alekperov saw his wealth tumble $1.37 billion, while Viktor Vekselberg of Renova Group lost $1.28 billion.

Vekselberg is one of seven Russian tycoons sanctioned last week by the Trump administration in retaliation for Moscow meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He took steps Monday to limit the exposure of his Swiss holdings to the sanctions.

Viktor Vekselberg Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Oleg Deripaska, who was also among those sanctioned, lost $905 million on Monday and has seen his fortune dwindle by more than $2 billion over the past two trading days. His losses stemmed from his industrial conglomerate En+ Group Plc, whose shares have plunged 54 percent since Thursday, according to London Stock Exchange data. Through EN+, Deripaska owns half of United Co. Rusal, the giant aluminum producer that was also slapped with sanctions.

Stocks tumbled Monday with the MOEX Russia Index falling 8.3 percent, the most in four years. The ruble weakened 3.7 percent to 60.3 against the dollar.