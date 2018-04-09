Qatar Fund Repatriated $20 Billion Since Crisis to Support Banks

Currency from the Gulf state of Qatar, a Qatari Riyal sits with a U.S. dollar.

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund has brought back $20 billion from abroad to shore up domestic banks and mitigate the impact of the Saudi-led boycott, according to the country’s latest bond prospectus.

The Qatar Investment Authority placed billions of dollars with local banks immediately after the diplomatic crisis broke in June as some lenders in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain started withdrawing funds, according to the document, a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg. Almost $30 billion of non-resident deposits left the country, the document shows.

Qatar, the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, is meeting fixed income investors starting Monday to potentially issue its first dollar-denominated bond since 2016.

The country’s credit rating was cut by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings after its Gulf neighbors and Egypt severed diplomatic and transport links and accused Qatari leaders of backing Islamist extremists. Doha denies the charges.

Cash injections into the banking system were coordinated by the Finance Ministry and the QIA, according to the prospectus. The QIA, one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds, owns stakes in international companies ranging from Glencore Plc to Barclays Plc.

The QIA last month sold its entire stake in Veolia Environnement SA for about $622 million, months after it reduced holdings in Tiffany & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG. The fund currently has about $320 billion of assets, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.