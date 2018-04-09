Francisco Partners to Take VeriFone Private in $3.4 Billion Deal

A Verifone Systems Inc. credit card payment device at a restaurant in London, U.K.

An investor group led by tech-focused private equity firm Francisco Partners agreed to acquire payments technology company VeriFone Systems Inc. for about $3.4 billion including debt.

Francisco Partners will pay $23.04 in cash per VeriFone share, a premium of about 54 percent over the company’s closing share price, according to a statement Monday. The group of investors also includes British Columbia Investment Management Corp.

“VeriFone’s transformation from a hardware provider to a best-in-class payments and commerce solutions provider is just beginning,” said Jason Brein, a partner at Francisco Partners.

Led by founding partner and Chief Executive Officer Dipanjan Deb, Francisco Partners owns stakes in companies including SmartBear Software, IT administration and security company Quest Software Inc. and surveillance-software maker NSO Group Ltd.