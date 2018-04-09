Bitcoin Seen by BofA To Be Popping Like the Greatest of Bubbles

Bitcoin Seen by BofA To Be Popping Like the Greatest of BubblesBy
The greatest bubble in history is popping, according to Bank of America Corp.
The cryptocurrency is tracking the downfalls of the other massive asset-price bubbles in history less than one year out from its record, analysts lead by Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in a note Sunday.
The cryptocurrency has fallen more than 65 percent since peaking in December at $19,511. Bitcoin rose 2.2 percent to $6,750 on Monday.
