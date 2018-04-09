Asia Stocks Face Mixed Start After U.S. Rally Ebbs: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks looked set for a mixed start as traders await a speech from China President Xi Jinping, looking for any response to the barrage of tariff threats from the U.S. The dollar held losses.

Futures on equity indexes in Japan and Australia signaled a muted start to Tuesday trading. Despite gains in technology stocks driving U.S. equities higher on Monday, the S&P 500 Index erased about two-thirds of its advance amid news the FBI conducted a raid at the office of President Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen. Treasuries pared losses and oil rebounded from the declines on Friday.

Trade relations remain front and center of investors’ minds. China was said to be reviewing ways to use its currency as a weapon with President Xi set to deliver his speech Tuesday that may include a strong warning about the consequences of a prolonged dispute. Political risk also took another turn in the White House, as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the U.S. election resurfaced.

Bloomberg’s Cameron Crise discusses the key variables used to forecast tops and bottoms for stock markets. Source: Bloomberg

Meanwhile, in Russia the ruble plunged and the Moex Russia Index of stocks tumbled the most in four years after the U.S. sanctioned some prominent Kremlin-connected billionaires and their companies. Aluminum posted the biggest gain in more than six years and palladium jumped amid concerns that supply may be disrupted after the U.S. imposed restrictions.

Here’s what is coming up this week:

China’s Xi gives a keynote address at Boao Forum Tuesday.

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg testifies at two Congressional hearings Tuesday and Wednesday.

U.S. CPI data and FOMC minutes due Wednesday.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. report first-quarter earnings Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average were flat in Chicago trading.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index were little changed.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.3 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent.

Currencies



The Bloomberg dollar spot index fell 0.2 percent

The euro traded at $1.2321.

The yen was little changed at 106.75 per dollar.

The pound bought $1.4128.

The Russian ruble declined 3.9 percent to 60.3579 per dollar, the biggest decrease since June 2015.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 2.78 percent.

Commodities