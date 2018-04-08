Pavilion Energy Imports First LNG Cargo for Use in Singapore

Singapore’s state-owned natural gas importer brought in its first cargo of a super-chilled form of the fuel for domestic use.

Pavilion Energy Pte, owned by Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte, unloaded the liquefied natural gas cargo from the tanker Al Oraiq on Saturday. The vessel carried the fuel from Qatar, the world’s largest LNG exporter.

Pavilion last year became one of two companies, along with Royal Dutch Shell Plc, to be granted a license to import LNG into Singapore. The Asian nation sees imports of the seaborne form of the fuel as necessary to supplement possibly declining supplies via pipeline from Malaysia and Indonesia. About 95 percent of Singapore’s electricity is generated by gas-burning power plants.

Pavilion has brought in LNG cargoes to Singapore LNG Corp.’s Jurong Island terminal before, but they’ve been reloaded and shipped back out instead of being warmed into gas and fed into the local energy system.