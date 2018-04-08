China’s Foreign Reserves Rise on Yuan Gains, Capital Curbs

China’s foreign-currency holdings increased last month as the government kept capital curbs in place and the yuan capped its best quarter in a decade.

Reserves rose $8.34 billion to $3.143 trillion in March, the People’s Bank of China said Sunday. That was slightly below the $3.146 trillion estimate in Bloomberg’s survey of economists.

China’s stockpile, the world’s largest, increased last year for the first time since 2014 as robust economic growth boosted confidence in the yuan and trade remained strong. Still, rising trade tension with the U.S. may lead to slower growth of the holdings, and even renew capital outflow pressure on emerging-market economies including China.

