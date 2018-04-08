Asia Stocks Set for Drop as Trade Focus Dominates: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia looked set to fall after a decline in U.S. equities and a rise in Treasuries left risk appetite dampened with trade worries a key market driver.

Futures on equities in Japan and Australia fell, while those in Hong Kong nudged higher. Chinese equity markets are due to reopen after a holiday, with traders getting their first chance to react to President Donald Trump’s order for a review of additional tariffs that prompted an aggressive response from China. While Friday’s selloff left U.S. stocks teetering on a key support level, futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed in early trading.

Trump said Beijing will relax its restrictions “because it’s the right thing to do,” and added that deals will be made on tax reciprocity and intellectual property. His economic team defended American tariff threats, suggesting long-term gain from short-term pain. Attention now turns to China’s Boao Forum, where President Xi Jinping is among senior officials scheduled to speak.

The trade tensions overshadowed the latest U.S. jobs report released Friday, which showed hiring cooled by more than forecast in March. Elsewhere, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks on Monday at the start of his second term.

Here’s what is coming up this week:

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks in Tokyo Monday at the start of his second term.

President Xi Jinping gives a keynote address at Boao Forum Tuesday.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg testifies at two Congressional hearings Tuesday and Wednesday.

U.S. CPI data and FOMC minutes due Wednesday.

JPMorgan and Citigroup first-quarter earnings Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 trading in Chicago were about 0.6 percent lower than where cash markets closed in Tokyo Friday.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.6 percent.

Hang Seng futures were up 0.4 percent

Futures on the S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent. The underlying gauge fell 2.2 percent Friday.

Currencies

The euro was flat at $1.2282.

The British pound was little changed at $1.4089.

The yen was steady at 106.97.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 2.77 percent on Friday.

Commodities