Uber Hires Chair of YouGov, Acromas Executive to U.K. Board

Uber Technologies Inc is appointing two new independent non-executive directors to its U.K. board as it continues its bid to shore up its reputation in one of its major markets.

Susan Hooper was previously head of the travel division at Acromas Group, while Roger Parry is non-executive chairman of software company Oxford Metrics and polling company YouGov Plc.

The hires follow the appointment in late 2017 of Laurel Powers-Freeling, a well-known banking veteran, as U.K. independent non-executive chair.

The world’s largest startup is appealing a London regulator’s decision to revoke the car service’s license. The five-day hearing is set to begin on June 25.

Uber has been busy launching a range of measures, including 24-hour telephone support hot-lines and better contact with local police, in a bid to appease London’s regulator ahead of a court battle over its license to operate in the city.

Transport for London -- the city’s transport authority -- has recently proposed new rules for private hire taxi companies, such as requiring them to limit working hours for their drivers, share data on travel patterns, and ensure the provision of wheelchair-accessible vehicles.