Retailer Supervalu Is Working With Adviser on Possible Sale

An employee walks with a shopping cart outside a Save-A-Lot store in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 20, 2010.

Retailer Supervalu Inc. is working with an adviser to consider options including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Supervalu operates more than 3,000 stores across the U.S., including under the Farm Fresh and Shop ’N’ Save names. Its private label brands include Wild Harvest, for gluten-free diets, and Stone Ridge Creamery ice cream.

No final decision has been made and Supervalu may choose not to pursue a sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public.

Shares in the company jumped as much as 10 percent and traded 5.4 percent up to $16.15 at 14:02 in New York. Supervalu has a market valuation of about $623 million.

A representative for Supervalu, based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Activist investor Blackwells Capital is waging a proxy fight at Supervalu and has nominated six directors for election at the company’s annual meeting.

— With assistance by Craig Giammona