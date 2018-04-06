Nine West Files for Bankruptcy in N.Y.

Nine West Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy as flagging sales and too much debt felled the shoe and clothing company controlled by Sycamore Partners.

The company filed for protection from creditors in federal bankruptcy court in New York, listing debts of more than $1 billion. The Chapter 11 proceeding allows the company to stay in business while it works out a plan to repay its creditors.

Nine West carried one of the most severe debt loads in the retail industry. The company has been negotiating with its creditors at least since last year, with an eye on selling assets to raise cash.

The brand, named for its original Manhattan street address, aimed to meld comfort and fashion. But the company missed on some style changes and wound up in the hands of Sycamore, known for turning around deeply distressed retail brands. Sycamore bought Nine West as part of its 2014 purchase of Jones Group Inc. for about $2.2 billion including debt.

Since Sycamore’s founding in 2011, the New York-based private equity firm has snapped up, financed or invested in struggling retailers such as Staples, Belk department stores and Talbots. Nine West would be the latest in a string of retail bankruptcies, led by last year’s Chapter 11 filing by toyseller Toys ‘R’ Us.

