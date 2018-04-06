Former South Korean President Park Found Guilty of Abusing Power

People watch a television screen broadcasting the ruling of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye's corruption charges at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, April 6, 2018.

Park Geun-hye, South Korea’s first female president, was found guilty of crimes ranging from coercion to abuse of power and the leaking of state secrets. She will be sentenced later Friday.

The judges have yet to rule on bribery charges.

Park, who was impeached last year over an influence peddling scandal that led to protests by hundreds of thousands of people on the streets of the capital, didn’t show up at court. She denied most of the allegations, head judge Kim Se-yoon said.

The judges concluded that Park colluded with Choi Soon-sil, a longtime friend who has never held a government position, and former aides to seek favors from leaders of the nation’s business conglomerates, known in Korean as chaebol.

The ruling follows the arrest two weeks ago of her predecessor, Lee Myung-bak, a conservative from the same party, over a separate bribery case before and during his 2008-2013 term in office.

While the office of current liberal President Moon Jae-in denies any involvement in the decisions, they come amid his push to wipe out what he calls “deep-rooted evil” across society. The president’s conservative rivals claim he’s motivated by political revenge.



