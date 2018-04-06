Ex-Trader Testifies at Trial, Drawing Spotlight to Hedge Fund

Washington’s "political intelligence" industry was supposed to be the focus of an insider-trading trial under way in Manhattan. But it’s Deerfield Management that’s in the spotlight in the early proceedings.

Former Deerfield trader Jordan Fogel told jurors Thursday how he and others used non-public information they got from a health-care industry consultant to make millions of dollars for the hedge fund. Prosecutors claim the consultant, David Blaszczak, passed information to Deerfield that he got from a friend and former colleague at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Blaszczak’s information was more precise than other political-intelligence consultants’, allowing Deerfield to get the necessary “edge” to trade ahead of of public announcements, Fogel said. He told jurors that Blaszczak kept him updated with information about the government’s 2013 plan to cut kidney dialysis payments.

“It was not public,” Fogel told the jury. “It was much different than the consensus.”

The firm used the information from Blaszczak to take a profitable short position in the shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG, a German company that makes dialysis products, he said.

Fogel pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the government.

Washington Leak Culture Meets Wall Street’s Insider Cops

New York-based Deerfield manages about $8 billion, with investments in more than 100 health-care companies, according to its website. Prosecutors said Deerfield was Blaszczak’s top client and that the firm paid him about $1 million in fees. Deerfield partners Theodore Huber and Robert Olan are on trial for violating insider-trading laws along with Blaszczak and Christopher Worrall, Blaszczak’s alleged CMS source.

Prosecutors also claim the knowledge that Blaszczak was passing illegal tips extended to others in the firm, including its managing partner James E. Flynn, who encouraged the practice to boost profits.

“The head of Deerfield pushed them to get an illegal edge, inside information, that they could use to earn the firm millions of dollars,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Naftalis said April 2 in opening statements. That’s what he demanded “and that’s what he rewarded,” he said.

Deerfield agreed in August to pay $4.6 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that it failed to properly supervise its employees. It didn’t admit or deny the regulator’s allegations. Flynn hasn’t been charged or sued by the government. A Deerfield spokesman didn’t have any comment on the government’s allegations. Huber and Olan are on leave from Deerfield. Fogel is no longer with the firm.

Barry Berke, a lawyer for Huber, began cross-examining Fogel on Thursday, questioning him about his drug use and lies to prosecutors. In opening statements to jurors earlier this week, lawyers for Huber and Olan said their clients didn’t believe there was anything crooked about the information they got from Blaszczak. A lawyer for Fogel declined to comment.

Document Subpoena

Deerfield, which received a subpoena last year for evidence relating to its dealings with Blaszczak, produced a document, two days before the start of trial, that lends support to the government’s claim that other people believed Blaszczak was getting confidential information from CMS. Prosecutors said the firm blamed a “technical glitch” for failing to turn it over earlier.

The 2007 email titled “Morning Meeting Notes - Anything to add?” was from Alexander Karnal, and appears to discuss more than a dozen deals and stocks. It includes the line: “Blaszczaks comments pre-news suggest he had a read of draft documents.”

Deerfield held morning meetings every workday at 8:30 a.m., where traders pitched investment ideas for Flynn to green-light or reject, defense lawyers said. The meetings included analysts, Deerfield’s lawyer and compliance officer, the chief financial officer and administrative staff, Olan’s lawyer, David Esseks, told jurors.

Huber and Olan wouldn’t have aired Blaszczak’s information to the entire firm if they thought it wasn’t legal, their lawyers argued.

The government claims the morning meetings show the firm knew Blaszczak was getting inside information.

On the witness stand Thursday, Fogel told jurors about emailing Blaszczak in February 2013 to let him know he’d switched from Deerfield’s medical devices team to the team covering health-care services. He told Blaszczak he wanted to “catch up soon and figure out how we can re-ignite the Blaszczak-Fogel money printing machine.”

The case is U.S. v. Blaszczak, 17-cr-00357, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).