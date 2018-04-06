Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role

Apple Inc. said it has hired technology executive Jon McCormack as a vice president working on software.

McCormack previously led software for HP Inc., according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he was an executive in Google’s Advanced Technology and Products group. He spent several years at Amazon.com Inc. as chief technology officer of the devices group and a vice president of software for Kindle gadgets. Alongside his tech work, McCormack co-founded an organization that helps operate schools in Kenya.

It’s the second notable hire for Apple in recent days. Earlier this week, the company said it was bringing on John Giannandrea, Google’s former head of artificial intelligence and search, to lead its own AI efforts.