U.S. Stock Futures Tumble as Trump Signals More China Tariffs

Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg
U.S. Stock Futures Tumble as Trump Signals More China TariffsBy
U.S. equity futures tumbled in Asian trading after President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. Trade Representative to consider an additional $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese products.
S&P 500 Index futures fell 1.2 percent as of 8:06 a.m. in Tokyo. Futures contracts on the Dow Jones tumbled 1.4 percent and Nasdaq declined over 1 percent.
“In light of China’s unfair retaliation, I have instructed the USTR to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs,” Trump said in a statement.
Global equity markets have been roiled in recent weeks as investors fear an escalation in the tit-for-tat trade war between the world’s two largest economies will crimp growth. Beijing on Wednesday proposed 25 percent duties on a swath of U.S. agricultural products and other products ranging from aircraft to chemicals in retaliation to Washington’s tariffs on China’s high-tech goods.