Trump Says He’ll Take ‘Very Serious Look’ at Amazon’s Business

Trump Says He’ll Take ‘Very Serious Look’ at Amazon’s BusinessBy
President Donald Trump said he will take a “very serious look” at Amazon.com Inc. and what he said is an “uneven playing field” the retailer enjoys against competitors.
“I’m going to study it and take a look,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday. “We’re going to take a very serious look at that.”
“You look at the sales tax situation which is going to be taken up I guess very soon, there’s going to be a decision from the Supreme Court,” Trump said. “So we’ll see what happens. The Post Office is not doing well with Amazon that I can tell you.
“The playing field has to be level for everybody,” he said as he returned from a trip to West Virginia.
