Trump Says Emergency Aid Sought by FirstEnergy to Be Examined

Trump in coal country says ‘We’ll be looking at that’

The Energy Department will consider taking extraordinary steps to keep some power plants operating, President Donald Trump said in an apparent reference to utility FirstEnergy Corp.’s request for emergency aid to keep its money-losing power plants open.

"We’ll be looking at that," Trump said during remarks Wednesday in West Virginia’s coal country. "We’re trying. We’ll be looking at that as soon as we get back"

FirstEnergy Solutions, an Akron, Ohio-based generator owned by utility giant FirstEnergy, asked the Energy Department last week for “immediate intervention” to help keep its nuclear and coal-fired power plants online. It filed for bankruptcy a few days later.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry has authority under Section 202 of the Federal Power Act to order a power plant online, should he determine it’s needed in an emergency to “serve the public interest.”

The Energy Department has said it is reviewing the request, which is similar to a plan to compensate coal and nuclear plants for their reliability that was rejected by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission earlier this year.

The request, which is opposed by industry groups representing the natural gas and renewables, comes as nuclear and coal-fired power plants struggle to compete with cheap natural gas and the steady growth of wind and solar.

