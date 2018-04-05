Trump Orders Consideration of $100 Billion in New China Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a round table discussion on tax reform at White Sulphur Springs Civic Center in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, U.S., on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

President Donald Trump said Thursday he is ordering the U.S. Trade Representative to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

“In light of China’s unfair retaliation, I have instructed the USTR to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs,” Trump said in a statement issued by the White House.

Developing...