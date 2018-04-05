Trump Orders Consideration of $100 Billion in New China Tariffs

Bloomberg News
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a round table discussion on tax reform at White Sulphur Springs Civic Center in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, U.S., on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

President Donald Trump said Thursday he is ordering the U.S. Trade Representative to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

“In light of China’s unfair retaliation, I have instructed the USTR to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs,” Trump said in a statement issued by the White House.

Developing...

