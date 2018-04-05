Top Pound Forecasters Are Bullish as Brexit Worries ‘Overplayed’

The most accurate pound forecasters are keeping calm and see the currency climbing more than 8 percent this year.

Sterling’s bumpy ride since the end of January has done little to alter the view of John Goldie at London-based broker Argentex LLP, which holds the top position for the pound against the dollar in Bloomberg’s latest survey rankings. He sees the currency ending the year at $1.46, compared to a median poll of $1.42. MUFG, also among the top five forecasters, predicts $1.48 by end-2018.

The dwindling risks of a hard Brexit, after the U.K. and European Union agreed a transition period following Britain’s exit a year from now, and tighter monetary policy from the Bank of England are the main reasons for this optimism. The pound rallied 5 percent in January and touched a post-Brexit vote high above $1.43, but has since fallen back to below $1.41.

“The assumption that we had when we made the $1.48 forecast is that a transition deal would be implemented and the cliff edge risk around March 29, 2019 would be removed,” said Derek Halpenny, the European head of global markets research at MUFG. “We’ve also got the BOE raising rates on two occasions this year, in May and November.”

Overplayed Risks

While MUFG’s Halpenny agrees that the Brexit “transition deal is not done and dusted”, the progress is enough to give the BOE “the confidence to raise in May.” It’s an opinion Argentex dealer Goldie also holds.

“Brexit risks are overplayed, my view is that agreements will be made,” Goldie said. “While there is inevitable struggle over this period, I don’t think things have been nearly as bad as previously thought. There is room for the BOE to consider a second rate hike this year. If that expectation gathers ground, that’s another reason to see sterling move higher.”

As well as being more bullish than peers, Argentex and MUFG’s views run counter to those of some of Europe’s biggest fund managers such as Allianz Global Investors GmbH and Amundi SA, who are bearish on the pound given political uncertainty and skepticism about the odds of policy tightening. Money markets are currently pricing in an 84 percent chance of a BOE move in May.

Bloomberg FX Forecast Accuracy Ranking - Majors Q1 2018

The main worry for the pound bulls is the rising trade tension between the U.S. and China.

“The number one downside risk to our forecast is an escalation of global trade friction,” MUFG’s Halpenny said. “A deteriorating backdrop on trade is certainly not the most favorable type of scenario as the U.K. goes into negotiations on a final trade deal.”

Rank Forecaster Score 1 Argentex LLP 90.72 2 Prestige Economics 88.39 3 Emirates NBD 86.34 4 MUFG 86.26 5 MPS Capital Services 81.85 6 Validus Risk Mgmt 79.24 7 Investec 77.79 8 Danske Bank 75.76 9 ING Financial Mkts 75.56 10 St George Bank 70.62

— With assistance by Wei Lu