Obamacare Just Keeps Hanging In There

Despite the Trump administration's best efforts, Obamacare keeps trucking along.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) this week released its final report on the Affordable Care Act's 2018 enrollment season. It revealed that roughly 400,000 fewer people signed up for insurance via the ACA's individual exchanges this year than in 2017.

That's a relatively small drop, considering the ACA just endured a year of (largely botched) efforts by the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress to repeal and undermine it. And insurance premiums actually declined for ACA enrollees who get government subsidies.

It remains to be seen how profitable these enrollees will be for health insurers. But these numbers should assure those companies that the ACA, which has allegedly been imploding since its passage, can withstand its current circumstances.

Hiccup Shares of ACA-focused insurers such as Centene initially dropped after the election of Donald Trump, but have recovered nicely Source: Bloomberg

It takes gall to trumpet the success of a program you've arguably set up to fail. Yet CMS Administrator Seema Verma tweeted on Tuesday this was the "most cost-effective and successful open enrollment period to date!" What she means by "cost-effective" is that the Trump administration dramatically slashed funds used to market and support Obamacare.

Any ACA success comes largely in spite of the administration; it's the product of state efforts, extra spending by insurers, and the program's surprising resilience. Most of this year's enrollment declines happened in the states most exposed to that CMS "cost-effectiveness" -- meaning those that use the federally administered HealthCare.gov instead of running their own exchanges.

State of Play Most ACA enrollment declines came in states that use HealthCare.gov, which saw a variety of cuts in its funding and support Source: CMS

In an ironically self-defeating act, one of the Trump administration's most prominent efforts at destabilizing Obamacare -- ending cost-sharing payments to insurers that helped cover expenses for low-income enrollees -- actually bolstered the market.

That's because insurers made up for the loss of these payments by boosting premiums on middle-tier, "silver" insurance plans (in the ACA universe, plans come in three varieties -- bronze, the cheapest; silver; and gold, which is expensive but has the best benefits). As it happens, the government subsidies that help patients buy insurance are based on silver-plan costs. So the "silver-loading" by insurance companies made those subsidies bigger, making insurance more affordable across the board. This helped keep enrollment relatively steady.

In other words, the Trump administration, at taxpayer expense, made insurance cheaper on average for 83 percent of the people that use Obamacare. I don't think that's what they had in mind.

Divergent Obamacare enrollees who receive government subsidies will pay less for insurance on average in 2018 Source: CMS

Plenty of threats to Obamacare stability remain. The Trump administration decries premium increases that are at least partly the direct consequence of its actions, but seems to be working hard to make sure those increases continue.

People that don't get government subsidies are badly exposed to premium hikes and are paying substantially more for insurance on average. Even a modest ACA enrollment decline exposes Americans to financial risk and hurts the insurance risk pool -- the people that stay in ACA are likely to be be older and sicker. In fact, CMS data confirm this year's enrollees are slightly older. That makes providing insurance riskier and more expensive.

The GOP tax-cut bill zeroed out the penalty for not having insurance (the "individual mandate"), and Congress hasn't passed any other way to stabilize enrollment in the mandate's absence. As a result, enrollment may take a bigger hit in 2019.

There's no sign yet that big insurers, such as UnitedHealthGroup Inc., that left the ACA plan on returning. And Centene Corp., among the most successful ACA insurers, has run into regulatory issues over some of the strategies it has used to thrive in Obamacare.

But the CMS data make it clear the subsidized part of ACA is still a reliable base for insurers, which now understand the market better than they did when it launched. The Trump administration will have a hard time doing much to make things dramatically worse for Obamacare in the near term.

First-quarter insurer earnings will reveal more about how open enrollment went for individual firms, and the rest of the year will reveal much about how they tailored their offerings to a very different market.

But the chances for big surprise losses and another massive insurer exodus seem diminished.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.