U.K. Money Managers Under Pressure Over Fees

The Financial Conduct Authority wants asset managers to disclose more information about their performance, ramping up pressure on active funds to justify their charges.

Fund managers may have to explain why they use particular benchmarks to measure performance and, if material, provide an estimate of transaction costs that investors will have to pay for some products, the supervisor said in a statement on Thursday. That would allow retail investors to more closely compare funds across the industry.

The FCA also wants to amend its rules so that performance fees are calculated excluding other charges in all cases. The regulator will now consult with the asset management industry on the proposals.

Active managers have struggled to deal with the rise of index-trackers and the subsequent pressure on fees. Last year about 43 percent of the stock pickers in the U.S. outperformed their passive peers, compared to just 26 percent a year earlier, according to a report by Morningstar Inc. Still, over the longer term active investors tend to underperform, the firm said.

The supervisor estimated as far back as 2016 that about 109 billion pounds ($153 billion) was tied up in active funds that closely mirror market performance and charge higher fees than passive products.

Some money managers were offering funds that charged fees similar to active funds but were managed in a way that’s similar to lower cost passive funds, the FCA said last month. The firms paid 34 million pounds ($48 million) in compensation to investors in the funds.

“It is important the asset management industry, which looks after the savings of millions of investors, is working as well as possible,” Christopher Woolard, the FCA’s executive director for strategy and competition, said in the statement. “But our market study found evidence of weak price competition in a number of areas.”

Asset managers have been required to seek the best transaction costs since the revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, together with new regulations covering investments sold to mom-and-pop investors, came into force this year.