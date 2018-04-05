Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand' Customers

Passengers wait for updated Delta Airlines Inc. flight status information at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York.

Delta Air Lines Inc. said a cyberattack on a contractor potentially exposed the payment information of “several hundred thousand customers.”

A data breach from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12 at a company called [24]7.ai allowed unauthorized access to customers’ names, address, payment card information, CVV numbers and expiration dates, Delta said in a statement Thursday. The vendor, which provides online chat services to Delta, notified the carrier last week.

Delta said it wasn’t yet able to say how many customers actually had their data accessed. The information was at risk if a customer entered the information manually and completed the transaction, Delta said. Data from customers who used a program called Delta Wallet to enter the information weren’t compromised.

Separately, Sears Holdings Corp. said it was notified in mid-March by the same contractor of a security incident that occurred last fall. The incident involved unauthorized access to fewer than than 100,000 of its customers’ credit card information, Sears said.