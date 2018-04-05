Daimler Signals It’s Open to Work With Billionaire Li Shufu in China

Daimler AG said it’s open to work with its biggest shareholder, Chinese billionaire Li Shufu, signaling any cooperation might be largely confined to the world’s biggest car market.

Since Li’s arrival in February, Daimler has been negotiating a delicate balance between the wishes of its near-10 percent holder and the company’s existing partners in China, the most important market for Mercedes-Benz cars. At the same time, carmakers like Daimler are facing up to an intensifying trade spat between China and the U.S.

“China is our most important market. In our future discussions of the automobile business in China, we will be able to include our largest shareholder,” Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche said Thursday in a prepared speech at the Mercedes-Benz parent company’s shareholder meeting in Berlin. Daimler is “open to all possible options” so long as its longtime partner, BAIC Motor Corp., is on board, he said.

Pulling Ahead China has overtaken the U.S. as the largest market for Mercedes-Benz cars Source: Daimler AG

Li, whose Zhejiang Geely Holdings Group Co. this month presented plans to start selling its Lynk & Co. brand in Europe, has flagged he sees partners and alliances as the key to defending the industry from new competitors. He’s not planning to attend Thursday’s shareholder meeting, but his voting rights will be represented, according to a spokesman for Geely. Daimler already has two partners in China, BAIC and BYD Co. Ltd.

Daimler, posting annual record deliveries and earnings last year, is facing up to intense spending pressures as the shift to electric vehicles takes shape. The automaker issued a muted forecast for profit growth this year, even as Mercedes sales continue to extend their lead over rival BMW AG. Responding to the shifts in the industry, Daimler last year announced plans to grant its individual units more independence, reviving speculation about a spin-off of its trucks division, the world’s biggest maker of commercial vehicles.

Granting its individual units more leeway to take their own decisions would make parent Daimler more agile and competitive, Zetsche said.

“It increases our clout and makes us even more attractive for investors and partners,” Zetsche said. He didn’t comment on the potential fallout of a possible trade war between China and the U.S., Daimler’s two largest markets.

German carmakers are increasingly finding themselves in the cross-hairs of worsening trade spats. U.S. President Donald Trump, unhappy with European Union tariffs, has repeatedly singled out Mercedes and BMW vehicles roaming American streets in his criticism of Germany’s lopsided trade balance with the U.S.

In another round of escalation, potential tariffs announced by China Wednesday on American car imports in retaliation to U.S. duties would have a bigger impact on Daimler and BMW than on Detroit automakers. Both German carmakers have significant production in the U.S.

BMW, from its plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Daimler will ship just over 100,000 vehicles to China from the U.S. this year, according to Evercore ISI estimates -- almost $7 billion worth of goods, should imports get hit with an additional fee of 25 percent.