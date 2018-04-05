CalSTRS Will Engage Facebook to Address User Privacy Concerns

The California State Teacher’s Retirement System plans to seek information on what Facebook Inc. is doing to protect user data following a privacy scandal.

The pension giant said on Thursday that it was establishing contact with Facebook to determine what steps it’s taking to safeguard user data.

“Given the nature of this ongoing engagement, CalSTRS looks forward to having a substantive dialogue with Facebook’s leadership on this issue, as well as other governance matters, from our perspective as a large shareholder,” Aeisha Mastagni, a portfolio manager within CalSTRS’ corporate governance unit, said in a statement.

CalSTRS has owned Facebook shares since the company’s public offering in 2012 and, as of Dec. 31, held shares valued at $931.2 million, according to the statement.