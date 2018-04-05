Brazilian Judge Orders Arrest of Former President Lula

Brazilian federal Judge Sergio Moro has ordered the arrest of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, giving him until 5pm on Friday to hand himself in to authorities, according to the judge’s press office.

Moro’s decision follows a ruling by the Supreme Court that rejected Lula’s request to remain free while he continued to appeal a 12-year prison sentence for corruption and money-laundering.

The arrest of one of the most iconic leaders in Brazilian history, though widely anticipated, is rocking Latin America’s largest nation. After leaving office in 2010 with sky-high approval ratings, the former trade unionist became a deeply polarizing figure, beloved by the left for his social policies, and reviled by the right for the corruption that flourished under 13 years of Workers’ Party rule. While his hopes of a return to power are almost certainly shattered, the key question now is to what extent his imprisonment will influence October’s elections.

"What we are seeing is absurd," said Carlos Zarattini, a senior lawmaker from Lula’s Workers’ Party. "It is an obsessive attempt by Judge Sergio Moro to stop Lula from competing in elections."

Fireworks and care honking broke out in downtown Sao Paulo and Curitiba, the seat of Moro, after the arrest order became known. The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF rose to $44.60 after closing at $44.08 during regular trading hours in New York.

Lula was convicted of receiving benefits from a construction company -- including the upgrade of a beach-front apartment -- as a reward for government favors. He has denied wrongdoing and said the ruling is part of a strategy to stop him from becoming president again. He also faces a handful of other corruption charges.

Lula symbolically launched his presidential bid one day after an appeals court unanimously upheld his conviction in January, and his jailing does not completely rule him out of the running. Yet it now seems far-fetched to imagine his return to power.

How Even a Convicted Lula Might Sway Brazil Politics: QuickTake

While remaining hugely popular among the millions of Brazilians he helped lift from poverty during the commodities boom that characterized his years in office, Lula has alarmed investors by promising to undo the market-friendly measures implemented by President Michel Temer. Brazilian assets rallied briefly earlier on Thursday on expectation that Lula’s imprisonment was imminent.

Yet his absence in the elections isn’t enough to ensure a market-friendly candidate will win, cautioned Christopher Garman, Eurasia Group’s director for the Americas. “There’s no clear pro-reform candidate who’s also aligned with the public opinion,” he told Bloomberg in a recent interview.