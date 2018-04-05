Blackstone Raises $7 Billion for Rescue-Lending Fund

GSO Capital Partners, the credit arm of Blackstone Group LP, closed on $7 billion for its third rescue-lending fund, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The pool hit its hard cap, the maximum amount of outside capital it could raise under investor agreements, said the person, who asked not to be named because the matter is private. A $7 billion fund would be about 40 percent larger than Blackstone’s previous vehicle, which closed on $5 billion in 2013.

A representative for New York-based Blackstone declined to comment on the fund.

The credit strategy, known as capital solutions, provides funding to stressed or distressed companies with liquidity needs, including businesses facing significant debt maturities or nearing bankruptcy. Troubled companies that have been backed by GSO include U.K. builder Morris Homes Ltd., Canadian online-gaming company Stars Group Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc.

Distressed debt deals have grown hard to find as the economy has remained strong and low interest rates have made it easier for companies to refinance. The supply could rise if the economy falters and loan covenants, which have become less restrictive, fail to keep borrowers out of trouble.

Alternative asset managers have more than $100 billion available to invest in distressed debt and struggling companies, according to research firm Preqin Ltd. Since February of last year, Apollo Global Management LLC, Centerbridge Partners and Carlyle Group LP have each completed raising distressed and special situations pools of $2.5 billion or more.

BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, has set out to raise a $2.5 billion fund to make loans or invest in the debt of companies facing distress.

Led by Bennett Goodman, GSO oversaw $138 billion in client assets at year’s end, close to a third of the total managed by Blackstone.

One of Goodman’s GSO co-founders, Tripp Smith, is leaving Blackstone at the end of June, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. Blackstone acquired and integrated GSO -- which refers to the last name initials of Goodman, Smith and Doug Ostrover -- in 2008.