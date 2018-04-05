Accor Buys Stake in Mantis to Expand Network of African Hotels

Accor SA, Europe’s biggest hotel operator, plans to buy a 50 percent stake in South Africa’s Mantis Group as part of its expansion plans on the continent.

The Evry, France-based company sold off 55 percent of its real estate business for 4.4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in February to fund the deal and further its growth in emerging economies. The transaction will add 28 hotels to the group’s portfolio that ranges from hotels and villas to luxury houseboats.

“Mantis is a pioneer in customized, one-of-a-kind travel services in some of the most imaginative hotels across the world,” said AccorHotels Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Sebastien Bazin in a statement on Thursday. “With this strategic partnership, we are reinforcing the group’s footprint in Africa.”

The deal still needs regulatory approvals, according to the company. AccorHotels currently operates more than 200 hotels in the Middle East and Africa and is aiming to open another 100 within the next five years to capitalize on the continent’s growing population and economy, it said.

