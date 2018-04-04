Oil Holds Above $63 as Investors Cheered by OPEC Watch U.S. Risk

Oil held above $63 a barrel on cautious optimism that the market will re-balance as OPEC production falls, while investors keep a wary eye on U.S. supplies.

Futures in New York slipped 0.4 percent after climbing 0.8 percent on Tuesday. Output from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries dropped to the lowest in a year in March. In the U.S., where supplies have threatened to undermine OPEC’s curbs, an industry report said inventories slid last week. Still, government data due Wednesday is forecast to show stockpiles rose for the fifth time in six weeks.

While the U.A.E.’s energy minister says efforts by OPEC and its allies have removed “85 percent of the problem” of oversupply, surging American production continues to remain a thorn for the group. Even after crude was propped up in February by rising geopolitical risks surrounding the U.S. and Middle East producer Iran, it’s still struggling to recover to the highs of January, with concerns over a global trade war also weighing on prices.

“OPEC’s production cuts are working and we are seeing a steady decrease in a global supply glut,” Ahn Yea Ha, a commodities analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said by phone. “While increasing U.S. supplies weigh on prices, we’re seeing nice demand from both in and out of America, which eases concerns over bloated inventories.”

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery was $63.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 23 cents, at 7:35 a.m. in London. The contract rose 50 cents to $63.51 on Tuesday. Total volume traded was about 53 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for June settlement lost 25 cents to $67.87 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The contract added 48 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $68.12 on Tuesday. The global benchmark crude traded at a $4.63 premium to June WTI.

Yuan-denominated oil futures on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange were little changed at 402.3 yuan a barrel after the September-delivery contract closed 3.4 percent lower on Tuesday.

Output from the 14 members of OPEC dropped to 32.04 million barrels a day in March, the lowest since last April, according to a Bloomberg News survey. With the group reaching an unprecedented degree of compliance with its current output target, Venezuela contributed to a further decline in supplies in March. Production in the Latin American nation fell by 100,000 barrels from February to 1.51 million barrels a day, the survey showed.

Richard Gorry, JBC Asia managing director, discusses the impact of trade wars on oil demand. (Source: Bloomberg)

In the U.S., crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell 3.28 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute was said to report. That would be the biggest drop since January if confirmed by the Energy Information Administration’s data Wednesday. Inventories are forecast to have risen by 2 million barrels, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Oil-market news:

Gasoline futures dropped 0.4 percent to $1.9661 a gallon after rising 0.4 percent Tuesday.

Exxon Mobil Corp. almost doubled the amount of crude it expects to pump from recent discoveries off the coast of Guyana as the world’s biggest oil explorer by market value amplifies its focus on South American drilling.

— With assistance by Tsuyoshi Inajima