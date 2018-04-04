Hedge Funds Remain Very Bullish on Tech, Morgan Stanley Says

Morgan Stanley signage is displayed outside of the company's headquarters in New York, U.S., on Thursday, July 10, 2014. Morgan Stanley is scheduled to release earnings on Thursday, July 17.

A survey of Morgan Stanley prime brokerage clients shows that U.S. equity long-short gross leverage on a weighted average basis is back to post-crisis highs and at the highest levels since technology, media and telecommunications growth stocks tanked in March 2014.

Net exposures remain higher than the beginning of the year at 51 percent. The technology sector is still 37 percent of that total. Data shows that there has been some aggregate selling of technology stocks since the middle of March, but the magnitude has been relatively in line with other sectors.

Away from hedge funds, total technology exposure by exchange-traded funds is about 31 percent, the highest since September 2014, and the over-weighting of technology increased recently.