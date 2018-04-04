Growth in U.S. Service Industries Cools for a Second Month

Growth in U.S. service industries cooled in March for a second month as orders settled back from the fastest pace in more than 12 years, a survey from the Institute for Supply Management showed Wednesday.

Highlights of ISM Non-Manufacturing (March) Non-manufacturing index fell to 58.8 (est. 59) from February’s 59.5; readings above 50 indicate growth

New orders measure slid to 59.5 from 64.8, which was highest since Aug. 2005

Gauge of business activity dropped to 60.6 from 62.8

Employment index increased to 56.6 from 55

Key Takeaways



Even with the main index’s decline last month, service industries continued to expand at a hearty pace. An increase in order backlogs and slower delivery times, as measured by the purchasing managers’ group, encouraged the services sector to step up hiring to meet demand.

The results are similar to the group’s data earlier this week that showed factories expanded at a slightly slower pace as orders and production growth cooled. Nonetheless, both reports indicate the economy remains on solid footing, and the services gauge’s three-month average of 59.4 is the best for a quarter in records back to 1997, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The services index covers about 90 percent of the economy and spans industries such as retail, utilities, health care and construction.

A tight job market and elevated confidence are supporting demand for services, even as rising input prices threaten companies’ profit margins. In addition, a brewing trade war between the U.S. and China represents a possible headwind to the outlook.

Other Details



Index of supplier deliveries rose to 58.5, the highest since November 2005, from 55.5; readings above 50 indicate slower deliveries

Measure of order backlogs climbed to 56.5, strongest reading since May, from 56

Gauge of prices paid increased to 61.5 from 61

Export orders measure fell to 58 from 59.5

