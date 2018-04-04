Anbang Gets $9.7 Billion Injection From China Insurance Fund

Anbang Insurance Group Co., the troubled firm seized by the government in February, will get a 60.8 billion yuan ($9.7 billion) injection from the China Insurance Security Fund, the firm said on its website on Wednesday.

The firm’s registered capital will be kept at 61.9 billion yuan after the injection, according to a statement from the China Insurance Regulatory Commission. Anbang will start to select strategic investors and aim to introduce private capital as soon as possible, the regulator said.

The injection is aimed at ensuring Anbang’s solvency and stable operation and protecting policy holders’ interests, the regulator said.

— With assistance by Paul Panckhurst