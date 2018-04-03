WPP's Martin Sorrell Is Target of Misconduct Investigation

WPP Plc said it’s looking into allegations of personal misconduct by Chief Executive Officer Martin Sorrell, possibly involving financial matters.

The board of the world’s largest advertising company is investigating the claim, according to a statement Tuesday. The company said the amounts involved aren’t material.

Sorrell didn’t respond to requests for comment. The board has hired a law firm to investigate “an allegation of personal misconduct against Sir Martin Sorrell,” according to the statement. The Wall Street Journal reported on the matter earlier Tuesday, saying the investigation involved personal behavior and possible misuse of assets.

Sorrell, 73, is an icon in the advertising industry, having built WPP from an early investment in a British shopping-basket manufacturer. The London-based company had billings of $74 billion and 2017 revenue of more than $19 billion.

WPP has lost a third of its market value over the past 12 months, a reflection of the tough climate ad agencies face as clients trim spending and companies like Google and Facebook Inc. gobble up an ever-larger share of corporate marketing budgets. Other major advertising companies, including Interpublic Group of Cos. and Omnicom Group Inc., have also declined.

WPP shares fell 8.2 percent on March 1 when the company reported its worst annual performance since the financial crisis and gave a bleak outlook for the current year. They closed down 1.3 percent Tuesday in London before the allegations were reported.

The company said 2018 would be flat and that long-term earnings growth will be as little as 5 percent and twice that at best, compared with a prediction of as much as 15 percent previously. The year got off to a “slow start,” WPP said in early March, continuing a trend from 2017 that saw flat margins and sales. Sorrell said the outlook is deliberately cautious.

— With assistance by Gerry Smith