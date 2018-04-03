Trump Tariffs Target Ingredients for Dozens of Pharmaceuticals

The Trump administration’s proposed tariffs on thousands of Chinese-manufactured products would target dozens of key products used by drugmakers, as well as medical devices including pacemakers and artificial joints.

The 25 percent tariff would be placed on raw ingredients for drugs such as insulin used by diabetics, the anti-allergic-reaction drug epinephrine, as well as vaccines, blood products and antidepressants, according to the list. The tariffs would also target medical devices and diagnostic equipment including syringes, MRI machines, defibrillators, artificial joints, and pacemakers.

For brand-name drugs, raw ingredients used by manufacturers are typically a tiny fraction of the cost of a product. They can be more important for generic medications that are essentially low-cost commodity products.