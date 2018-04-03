Spotify Founders Enriched to the Tune of $5.8 Billion in Listing

Spotify Technology SA’s stock debut just made its founders two of Sweden’s richest people.

Daniel Ek Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg

Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek is worth $2.4 billion thanks to his 9 percent economic stake in the music-streaming service. Co-founder Martin Lorentzon’s 12 percent holding gives him a $3.4 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Trading of Spotify shares began early Tuesday afternoon in New York in an unusual direct listing, giving the company a market value of about $28 billion.

