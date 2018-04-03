Microsoft Continues Clean Energy Buying Spree

Microsoft Corp. is racing ahead in the rankings of corporations buying clean energy in 2018, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance’s Corporate PPA Deal Tracker. Microsoft’s announcement in March that it will buy 315 megawatts of solar power as part of the largest purchase of photovoltaic energy in the U.S. boosts the software maker to No. 2 among companies procuring clean energy this year. AT&T Inc.’s announcement in February that it will buy 520 megawatts of wind energy continues to secure its position as the biggest buyer.