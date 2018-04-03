Lawyer Who Lied to Mueller About Russian Spy Gets 30 Days

A Dutch lawyer who lied about his contacts with a top Trump campaign official and an alleged Russian spy was ordered Tuesday to serve 30 days in prison, becoming the first person sentenced in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sprawling investigation.

Alex van der Zwaan, 33, a former associate at U.S.-based Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.

Alex Van der Zwaan outside court in Washington on Feb. 20. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Van der Zwaan faced up to six months in prison after pleading guilty on Feb. 20 to making false statements. He admitted to misleading Mueller’s prosecutors and FBI agents about his discussions with Rick Gates, Trump’s former deputy campaign chairman. He also lied about his work with a man who prosecutors say was a Russian military intelligence officer.

“Lying would be wrong in any criminal investigation,” U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said in federal court in Washington. She said that van der Zwaan’s crime was worse because the special counsel’s investigation involves questions of national and international interest and “potential foreign interference in the democratic process that is fundamental to our freedoms.”

The judge said she would recommend to U.S. authorities that van der Zwaan be confined at the federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, followed by two months of supervised release.

Van der Zwaan, who asked Jackson to spare him time behind bars, was the fifth person to plead guilty in Mueller’s investigation of whether Russia colluded with anyone in the successful campaign of President Donald Trump. Van der Zwaan, who is not cooperating, claims he lied to protect his job and not anyone else.

Although Mueller’s office didn’t recommend a sentence to the judge, prosecutor Andrew Weissmann said van der Zwaan’s punishment should send a message and “reflect the gravity of the offense.”

“We count on people to tell us the truth,” Weissmann said. “That is how this and every government investigation works -- big and small.”

Lawyers for van der Zwaan, who lives in London, suggested that he’d been punished enough by having to live in limbo in the U.S. in recent months. “He’s going to go home without a profession or a career,” said defense attorney William Schwartz.