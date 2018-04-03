How Melinda Gates Is Tackling Tech’s Gender Problem

Over the last few decades, Melinda Gates’ philanthropy has taken her to all corners of the globe. But recently she’s come to focus on an issue much closer to home: a dearth of women in tech. This week on Decrypted, Melinda Gates sits down with Bloomberg Technology’s Emily Chang to talk about her decision to back a venture capital firm run by two women, and what she hopes to achieve from that investment.

