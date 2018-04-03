New York Fed Names John Williams as Its Next President

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams was selected to run the U.S. central bank’s powerful New York branch, installing a top monetary economist in Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s inner circle and a banking-industry outsider to oversee top Wall Street supervisors.

Williams, who will replace William Dudley as New York Fed president effective June 18, has spent most of his career at the Fed and is considered a centrist on monetary policy. Williams recently said that he favors the largely consensus view of three to four rate hikes this year.

As head of the New York Fed, he will have oversight of the nation’s biggest banks and wield a permanent vote on monetary policy as Powell weighs the pace of interest-rate hikes. The U.S. labor market is roaring but inflation remains slightly below the Fed’s 2 percent goal.

Williams, 55, took over his current position in 2011 from Janet Yellen after she moved to Washington. She went on to become Fed chair. Though he is a respected economist, critics wanting more Fed diversity reacted negatively to reports in recent days that Williams, a white male, was the front runner for the job. Democratic senators have demanded public hearings on the choice.

Williams often states his reluctance to monitor financial-market gyrations that consume Wall Street, which may have to change now that he’s moving to the more markets-focused New York branch. And it was during his tenure that Wells Fargo & Co. engaged in “widespread consumer abuses and compliance breakdowns,” leading to a Fed ban on its growth until the San Francisco-based bank fixes the problems.

Williams’ selection also comes as the Trump administration has reportedly settled on Richard Clarida as the front runner to fill the open vice chairman role on the White House-nominated Fed Board. If the Pimco adviser is nominated and confirmed by the Senate, he, Williams and Powell will round out the leadership troika who have steered monetary policy in recent years.

Williams was selected by the New York Fed’s board and was approved by the Fed Board in Washington. The position doesn’t require Senate confirmation.

Powell, a former private-equity executive, is the first Fed chairman in three decades to not have a Ph.D. in economics, so it could be useful for him to have a top economist and experienced monetary policy maker in his inner circle. Powell and his fellow governors in Washington don’t formally make the selection of regional Fed bank presidents, but they weigh in throughout the process and effectively have a veto because they vote on the final pick.

In a statement on Tuesday, Powell called Williams a “distinguished thought-leader in monetary policy making” whom he looks forward to working with in the years ahead.

Inflation Views

In his new job, Williams will serve as vice chairman of the FOMC. He has pushed the central bank to rethink its longer-run framework to create more policy firepower in an era of persistently low interest rates. Options include increasing the central bank’s inflation target or aiming to average 2 percent over time.

Williams has a doctorate in economics from Stanford University, where he studied under John Taylor, the author of a widely used monetary policy rule that bears his name. Williams joined the Board in Washington as an economist in 1994 and, apart from a stint on President Bill Clinton’s Council of Economic Advisers, has worked almost entirely at the central bank. He moved to the San Francisco Fed in 2002 and became its research director in 2009.

Gradual Tightening

With co-author Thomas Laubach, Williams has done groundbreaking research on the neutral interest rate, a theoretical level that neither stokes nor slows growth. The realization that the neutral rate had fallen helped shape the Fed’s ultra-cautious approach to raising interest rates following the financial crisis. The central bank has raised rates six times since December 2015 and, according to the median estimate of officials’ most recent forecasts, has two more hikes penciled in for this year after one in March.

Williams often says he looks past near-term market moves, but he may have to pay them more attention in his new job. The New York Fed runs the central bank’s trading desk, which plans and executes open-market operations and monitors global financial markets to inform how monetary policy gets set and implemented.

Directors at the New York Fed set out to make the search for Dudley’s successor transparent and to include a diverse slate of candidates. Reports that Williams was the front runner provoked a swift backlash.

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York called for a public confirmation hearing for New York Fed presidents. Her Democratic colleague, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, said Williams and the co-chairs of the New York Fed’s search committee should testify before the Senate Banking Committee before his selection is confirmed. Without Republican support, neither will happen.