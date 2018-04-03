Britain's Blue Passport Fanatics Have a Valuable New Ally

British business has despaired at times about the U.K.'s shambolic preparations for leaving the EU. But one thing Theresa May's government has decided is who will produce the country's new passports from next year (the kind of thing that's important to rightwing tabloids). It probably wishes it hadn't.

On Tuesday, De La Rue Plc said it may appeal against the provisional award of a mooted 490 million pound ($689 million) contract to -- cue Daily Mail horror -- "a part state-owned Franco-Dutch company," Gemalto NV.

Britain won't have any chance of thriving after Brexit unless its economy remains open. Protectionism will get it nowhere. Why then is a British company trying to undermine that effort?

De La Rue, which despite its French name is based in Basingstoke, England, freely admits its bid wasn't the cheapest. The U.K. anticipates saving 120 million pounds over a decade from taking the contract away from the company. It is objecting on quality and technical grounds, arguing that its bid is "the most secure option in the national interest."

Now all's fair in love and business, and De La Rue is within its rights to question whether the winning bid is sustainable -- after suggesting it may have been far below its own cost price. Whitehall has a poor record on purchasing and contracts. But if the Home Office decides Gemalto's bid stacks up, then its British rival would do well not to try to profit from the slightly barmy nationalist fervor around passports.

Like most other EU countries, Britain's passports are currently burgundy. Brexit's ardent believers can't wait for them to revert to the original dark blue after Britain breaks free.

Thus, the subject is all very emotive. The Daily Mail has a quarter of a million signatures supporting its demand that the passports be made in Britain -- skirting over the fact that Gemalto has two plants in the country and that one in five U.K. passports is already printed overseas. That Britain would allow a foreign company to produce its passports, when France and Germany produce their own for security reasons, hasn't gone down well with the Hard Brexit bunch.

Passport Folly De La Rue makes most of its sales overseas Source: De La Rue

On Tuesday, the government said it would extend its final decision by two weeks. But it isn't backing down yet. By putting the contract out to competitive tender, it is complying with U.K., WTO and EU rules, home office minister Caroline Nokes told lawmakers last month. A "global, outward-looking trading nation" could hardly behave otherwise, she added. She's right. That's something a "global, outward-looking" company should bear in mind too.

De La Rue produces passports for 40 countries, giving it about one-third of the commercial market. Almost 80 percent of its sales are overseas (it makes bank notes too). In appealing the decision, De La Rue is not only potentially advertising its inability to submit a competitive bid. It's also in danger of helping undermine the very liberalization that allows its business to flourish. Companies are quick to criticize the populist impulses of Brexit. They should avoid trying to exploit them.

