Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Volatility Trades Return to ETP Market

By
Rachel Evans

So much for a quiet session in U.S. stock markets.

With the Cboe Volatility Index rising the most in more than a week amid an equity-market rout, three of Monday’s 10 most-traded exchange-traded products bet on higher volatility, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN, ticker TVIX, was the third-most traded ETP of the day, lagging only State Street Corp.’s SPY and the PowerShares QQQ. The iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) was No. 6, while the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures (UVXY) -- which seeks to return 1.5 times a volatility gauge -- saw the seventh-largest volume.

The most-traded ETPs in the U.S. as of noon in New York.

Source: Bloomberg

While volumes remain depressed with much of Europe out on holiday, U.S. traders are clearly back at their desks and mean business.

    Quotes from this Article
    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE
    Have a confidential news tip?
    Get in touch with our reporters.