Trump's EPA Moves to Cut Obama's Auto Mileage Rules

Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon
The Trump administration has determined that looming fuel efficiency standards for cars and light trucks must be revised, a prelude to relaxing the rules and a potential fight that could upend the U.S. auto industry.
Proposed greenhouse gas emission standards for model-year 2022 through 2025 cars and light trucks are too aggressive, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt said in a statement outlining the decision.
“The Obama EPA’s determination was wrong,” Pruitt said in a news release. “Obama’s EPA cut the midterm evaluation process short with politically charged expediency, made assumptions about the standards that didn’t comport with reality and set the standards too high.”
