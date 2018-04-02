Trump's EPA Moves to Cut Obama's Auto Mileage Rules

The Trump administration has determined that looming fuel efficiency standards for cars and light trucks must be revised, a prelude to relaxing the rules and a potential fight that could upend the U.S. auto industry.

Proposed greenhouse gas emission standards for model-year 2022 through 2025 cars and light trucks are too aggressive, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt said in a statement outlining the decision.

“The Obama EPA’s determination was wrong,” Pruitt said in a news release. “Obama’s EPA cut the midterm evaluation process short with politically charged expediency, made assumptions about the standards that didn’t comport with reality and set the standards too high.”