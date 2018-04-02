Trancontinental Buys Coveris for $1.32 Billion to Add Packaging

Transcontinental Inc., the Canadian publisher of books and newspapers, agreed to buy Coveris Americas for $1.32 billion to add a packaging business with operations in the Americas, U.K. and Asia.

With the acquisition, packaging, bags and labels will make up the largest segment at Montreal-based Transcontinental, which has seen declines in its traditional newsprint business as the newspaper industry contracts. Chicago-based Coveris, with revenue of $966 million and 3,100 employees, has customers in the pet food, dairy and beverage industries.

“We are thrilled to announce such a game-changing transaction for TC Transcontinental and to bring our vision of becoming a North American leader in flexible packaging to life," Francois Olivier, president and chief executive officer of TC Transcontinental, said in a statement Monday.

The deal will be financed by cash on hand and loans from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Bank of Nova Scotia. Transcontinental was advised by Bank of Montreal and JP Morgan Chase & Co.