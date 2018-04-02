Top Investor Buys More a2 Milk Stock After Selloff on Nestle

Cans of a2 Milk Co. Platinum infant formula are displayed for sale at a Shanghai Aiyingshi Co. Babemax store in Shanghai, China, on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Word of Nestle SA’s arrival in a corner of China’s infant formula market sent a2 Milk Co.’s stock price tumbling 10 percent last week, enough for its second largest shareholder to jump back in.

The selloff in a2 Milk was spurred by news that it faces direct competition from Nestle, following its move to sell A2-protein only baby formula in China. Far from a reason to worry, that decision from the consumer goods giant, coupled with a recent tie up with Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., is an endorsement of the science and technology underpinning the a2 Milk Co., according to Harbour Asset Management Ltd.

“This grows the market” in China, said Shane Solly, a portfolio manager at Harbour. “But there’s more to a2 than just infant formula and China.” His firm has been adding to its existing holdings, he said.

Shares of a2 Milk trade in Sydney and Wellington. The company sources products from cows that only produce the A2 protein -- regular cow’s milk also contains the A1 protein, which it says can cause discomfort to some people who drink it. While the stock was down 10 percent last week in Sydney to close at A$11.46 on Thursday, it remains more than 50 percent higher this year after more than tripling in 2017.

China comprised about 16 percent of its sales last financial year, compared to 80 percent that came from Australia and New Zealand. Revenue from infant formula was NZ$394 million ($285 million) of the firm’s total NZ$549.2 million in sales.