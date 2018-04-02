Third Woman Sues to Void Secrecy Pact Linked to Trump

A former employee of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign team sued the organization to nullify a non-disclosure agreement she signed as part of her job, saying it muzzled her from airing discrimination claims.

In the lawsuit filed March 26 in Manhattan federal court, Jessica Denson, who oversaw phone bank and Hispanic outreach for the campaign, said she became the target of harassing remarks and behavior by a superior. She previously filed a discrimination case against Donald Trump for President Inc. in New York state court, but the Trump campaign has sought to enforce the confidentiality deal, documents show.

Denson is the third woman who has sought to void a secrecy agreement involving Trump; the adult film star Stormy Daniels sued to block a pact that she alleges forced her to keep quiet about a sexual encounter with Trump, and a former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, has sued the National Enquirer to void a deal that she says forced her to stay silent about an affair she had with him.

The Trump campaign sought to move the lawsuit to arbitration on Dec. 20 because the case is in breach of the non-disclosure agreement, Denson said. A copy of the campaign’s request is attached to her filing.