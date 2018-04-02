Teacher Strikes Are Spreading Across America With No End in Sight

One month after a teachers’ “wildcat” strike ended with a deal to hike pay for all West Virgina state employees, teacher strikes are spreading fast across the country, with no clear endgame in sight.

In Oklahoma, teachers Monday made good on their threat to shutdown hundreds of schools throughout the state, preventing students from taking tests that are required by the end of the school year to ensure federal funding. In Kentucky, schools are closed as well—many because of spring break, others because teachers have swarmed the state capitol building in Frankfort. And in Arizona, teachers last week gathered at the statehouse in Phoenix with buttons reading “I don’t want to strike, but I will.”

In each case, teachers are pushing Republican governors and GOP-controlled legislatures to hike their pay, saying declining real wages threaten to drive staff out of the public school system. Educators see leverage in tight private sector labor markets and inspiration in West Virginia, where strikers defied union leaders by holding out for a better deal. They’re reviving the tactics of an earlier era: In the five years which followed World War II, as teachers felt left behind amid crowded classrooms and accelerating private sector wage growth, there were around 60 teacher strikes across the U.S.—many without legal protection or official union support.

“The way we see it is, we don’t really have any other choice,” said Kentucky special education teacher Jennifer Bolander, who took part in a “sick-out” Friday and now is protesting on spring break.

The showdowns may not end any time soon. After Oklahoma union leaders, under pressure from teacher members agitating for a walkout, announced their April 2 strike plans, both houses of the deep-red legislature approved tax hikes to fund a $6,000 raise. But many teachers say that plan, the first tax increases authorized by the legislature in decades, doesn’t go far enough to improve their pay, which is among the nation’s very lowest. Meanwhile, legislators have already passed a separate bill repealing one of the new taxes, a levy on hotel stays.

That leaves union leaders in a tough spot. Members have proven they’re not only willing to go “wildcat,” but that they may keep doing so even if the union cuts a deal. But some officials worry that prolonged strikes against conservative lawmakers who’ve already coughed up some cash will end badly for their organizations. While Oklahoma’s National Education Association affiliate is backing an indefinite walkout, the president of Oklahoma City’s American Federation of Teachers local last week announced that his union accepts the $6,000 deal as a “down payment,” and warned that if the strikers stay out of work for too long, their numbers, support from school boards and leverage could start to dissipate.